Marie Williams Sledge, 92, formerly of Macon, Georgia, transitioned to her heavenly home on

March 23, 2019 after a brief illness. Marie was born in Washington, Georgia on October 14,

1926 to the parentage of the late Henry and Mary Calloway Williams.

At an early age, her parents moved to Macon, Georgia where she received her educational

training and graduated from Hudson High School in 1944. After graduating, she married the love

of her life, Edward Louis Sledge, and to this union one child was born. She worked at Fincher’s

Barbeque in Macon, Georgia for more than 40 years. Her family members assigned her names

that had true meaning: Big Mamma, Big Bic, ReeRee and MalRee, just to name a few. She was

very passionate about cooking, serving, taking care of her only daughter, and two her nieces and

two nephews that she helped to raise. Marie was a member of the Greater Little Rock Baptist

Church in Macon, Georgia, where she served faithfully for more than 50 years.

After moving to Valdosta in 2015, Marie joined the Mount Calvary Missionary Baptist Church

under the leadership of Dr. Charles E. Vinson, Sr.

She was preceded in death by her husband: Edward Louis Sledge; her only son-in-law: Nathaniel

Burgman; eight sisters and one brother.

Her memories will be forever cherished by her devoted and loving daughter: Gwendolyn Sledge

Burgman; her caring and devoted nieces and nephews that she raised: Dr. Deotha Marie Hicks

Campbell, Benjamin M. Hicks, Jr., Audrey Faye Hicks Chambers and Kenneth Ray Hicks, all of

Macon, GA; one brother-in-law: Benjamin M. Hicks, Sr. of Macon, GA; three grandsons: Tony

E. (Rhonda) Burgman, Edward Lewis Burgman, and Michael D. (Mary) Burgman, all of

Valdosta, GA; fourteen great-grandchildren; additional nieces and nephews: Evelyn Sledge

Taylor, Mary Alice (James) Hill, Annette (Silas) Humphries, Paul (Bridgette) Johnson, Natalie

(Donald) Callaway, Novella J. Smith, Ann Colbert, Mary Priscilla (James) Jefferson, Victoria

(Walter) Curry all of Macon, GA; Lawrence Stokes of Washington, GA; a devoted great

nephew: Robert James Binns of Macon, GA; two devoted friends: Archie Lee Harden of Macon,

GA and Willa Stephens of Las Vegas, NV; a host of other relatives and friends.

The Celebration of Life for the late Marie Williams Sledge will be Sunday, 2:00 p.m. from the

sanctuary of Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, 3835 White Water Road, Valdosta.

Dr. Charles E. Vinson Sr. is the pastor and will officiate.

Interment, Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.

Public viewing, Saturday, March 30, 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Godfrey Funeral Home.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.godfreyfuneralhome.net.

Personal and professional services provided by Godfrey Funeral Home, LLC.