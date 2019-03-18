Share with friends













Loree “Ree” Murray Plowden, 98, of Valdosta died Thursday, March 14, 2019 at the Fellowship Home. She was born in Arlington, Georgia on September 8, 1920 to the late John Leon and Annie Mae Dennis Murray and had lived in Valdosta since 1952. Mrs. Plowden was a member of the First Presbyterian Church where she served with the Break Bread Program. She was retired secretary with the Pathology Department at South Georgia Medical Center and then served as a Pink Lady.

Survivors include two sons and daughters in law, Herman Arthur “Art”, Jr. and Linda Plowden of Milledgeville, GA, John Murray and Eva Plowden of Valdosta; three grandchildren, Dawn Toth, Kyle S. Plowden, Jessica Narran; three great grandchildren, Courtney Schierloh, Brady Jepson, Kelsey Jepson; numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Herman Arthur Plowden, Sr. and two sisters, Doris Hatcher and Beth Harrell.

Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Monday, March 18, 2019 at Dickey Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Dickey, Georgia. Dr. Glenda Hollingshead will officiate. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Carson McLane Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to the Break Bread Program, 313 N. Patterson St., Valdosta, GA 31601 or to Halcyon Hospice, 101 Northside Dr., Bldg E., Valdosta, GA 31602. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane Funeral Home.