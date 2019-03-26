Share with friends













Lee Pulliam, 91, of Valdosta died Sunday, March 24, 2019

at her home. She was born in Macon, Georgia on December 5, 1927 to the late Emmett and Sankie Chiles Holder. Lee graduated from Tifton High School in 1944 and received her Bachelor of Arts degree from Georgia State Woman’s College (now Valdosta State University)

in 1948 with majors in English and Social Studies and a minor in Speech. After teaching high school English and Theater in Eastman, Thomaston, and Tifton, she married Fred H. Pulliam on July 19, 1959. They moved to Valdosta, where they raised three children

together. She began teaching English and Theater at Valdosta High School in 1971 and served as English Department Chair for ten years before retiring in 1992. Lee was recognized as Teacher of the Year for Tift County in 1959, and in 1982 she was named Teacher

of the Year for the Valdosta City School System. In 1991, she was named STAR Teacher for Valdosta HIgh School. Lee has been a member of First Baptist Church since 1962, where she taught Sunday School to the preschoolers for many years, and has been teaching

the senior adult class for the last two decades. An avid reader, Lee enjoyed her memberships in Bookfellows at the South Georgia Regional Library and in the Literary Guild of Valdosta, and in retirement she helped instill a love of literacy by reading each

week to second-graders at S. L. Mason Elementary School. In retirement, she participated in VSU’s Learning in Retirement programs, and she traveled throughout the United States and Europe. Lately, she has enjoyed texting with her grandchildren.

Lee is survived by her children and their spouses, David

and Kathy Pulliam of Salisbury, NC., Lynne Pulliam of Valdosta, Robert and Christine Pulliam of Suwanee, GA; two grandchildren, Abigail Pulliam and Jackson Pulliam, both of Suwanee, GA; and many nieces, nephews, and grandnieces and grandnephews. She was preceded

in death by her husband, Fred Pulliam, and two sisters, Sancil Holder of Tifton and Mary Blackburn of Tallahassee, FL.

Funeral services will be held at 3pm, Tuesday, March

26, 2019 in the chapel of Carson McLane Funeral Home with Rev. Mac Weaver officiating. Burial will follow in Oakridge Cemetery in Tifton. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 2pm-3pm at the funeral home. Flowers are accepted or memorials may be

made to First Baptist Church, 200 W. Central Ave, Valdosta, GA 31601 or to Friends of the Library, 2906 Julia Drive, Valdosta, GA 31602. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online atwww.mclanecares.com.

Carson McLane Funeral Home.