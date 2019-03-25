Share with friends













Judith Ann Trubiano, 75, of Hahira, GA, passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019 following a lengthy illness. She was born on April 21, 1943 in Framingham, MA to the late Samuel Brillhart and Dorothy Webb Brillhart. She retired after teaching Pre-K for 35 years at “Mother Hubbard’s”. She enjoyed fishing with her husband of 51 years, Michael, and loved to knit and crochet. She enjoyed traveling and going for rides out in the country. She loved her family and spending time with her grandson.

Survivors are her husband Michael Trubiano, her daughter and son in law Bethanne and James Lee, all of Hahira, GA, and her grandson Alexander Trubiano, of N. Haverhill, NH. She was preceded in death by her son Justin Trubiano, her parents, a brother Thomas Brillhart, two sisters Barbara Brillhart and Linda McKinnon.

No services are planned at this time. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The ALS Association Georgia Chapter, 5881 Glenridge Dr., Suite 200, Atlanta, GA 30328. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.mclanecares.com. Martin McLane Funeral Home.