Janelle Graham Tillman, 87, of Barney died Monday, March 18, 2019 at South Georgia Medical Center. She was born in Barney, Georgia on September 19, 1931 to the late Lewis Waterman and Janie Cooper Graham. Mrs. Tillman was retired as caseworker from the Department of Family and Children’s Services. She was a member of the Morrison Baptist Church where she served as pianist for many years.

Survivors include her children and their spouses, Beth and Bill Seaverns of St. Augustine, FL, Tommy and Nancy Tillman of Savannah, GA, Suzanne and Rickey Walker of Lake Park, GA, Jeff and Lynn Tillman of Valdosta; her grandchildren, Samantha Boulware, Vanessa Boulware, Ashley Gordon, Megan (Alan) Ellis, Garrett (Ashley) Hiers, Sam Walker, Sarah Tillman, Seth Tillman; her great grandchildren, Hayden Ellis, Gage Heirs, Reed Hiers; numerous nieces and nephews. A special thank you from the family for Miss Sally, Lisa Gertman and Dennis Reynolds who all served as caregivers for Mrs. Tillman. She was preceded in death by her brothers, L.V. Graham, Paul Graham, Wilson Graham, Everett Graham and her sisters, Evelyn Graham and Janie Ruth Graham.

Graveside services will be held at 5pm, Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Morrison Cemetery with Rev. Bob Willis officiating. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. at the Martin/McLane Funeral Home in Hahira. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Georgia Baptist Children’s Home, 9250 Hutchesons Ferry Road, Palmetto, GA 30265 or to Morrison Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 13527 Moultrie Highway, Barney, GA 31625. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Martin/McLane Funeral Home of Hahira.