Share with friends













Jackie Eugene Stalvey, 78, of Hahira died Monday, March 25, 2019 at South Georgia Medical Center. He was born in Hahira on November 21, 1940 to the late E.J. and Clara Newton Stalvey and was a lifelong resident of Hahira. Mr. Stalvey owned and operated Jackie Stalvey Accounting and Bookkeeping Services for many years. He was a devoted father, enjoyed spending time with his family, and being a granddaddy and great granddaddy. Mr. Stalvey was happiest outdoors, an avid basketball fan, and loved taking care of his farm.

Survivors include his daughter, Tiersa Stalvey; his son, Greg Stalvey; his grandchildren, Courtni O’Neal, Cale and Laine O’Neal, Madison Stalvey, Abbi Stalvey, Elli Stalvey; his great grandchild, Kennedy O’Neal all of Hahira; mother of his children, Inez and Forrest Bridges of Hahira; special sister in law, Betty and Larry Griffis of Lake City, FL; his sisters and brothers in law, Shirley and Sonny Taylor of Hahira, Dianne Wright of Valdosta; his brothers and sisters in law, Johnny and Karen Stalvey of Hahira, Jimmy and Blondine Stalvey of Adel; brothers in law and sisters in law, Jim Plaire, Grover Avera, Letha Stalvey and Carolyn Stalvey. He was preceded in death by five brothers, Harry Stalvey, Lamar Stalvey, Buford Stalvey, Lonnie Stalvey, Gerald Stalvey and three sisters, Dorothy Avera, Mary Helen Blackwell and Linda Plaire.

Funeral services will be held at 11am, Saturday, March 30, 2019 in the chapel of Martin/McLane Funeral Home with Rev. Tom Studstill officiating. Burial will

follow in the Friendship Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday from 5-7pm at the funeral home. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Martin/McLane Funeral Home of Hahira.