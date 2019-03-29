Share with friends













Hazel Robinson Strawder, 85, of Ray City passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Crestwood Nursing Home. She was born on August 1, 1933 in Cecil to the late Joe Carl and Flonnie Bell Harris Robinson and was a lifelong resident of this area. Mrs. Strawder was a Christian who loved reading and studying God’s word everyday. She loved taking care of people and being a “Mama” to everyone.

Survivors include her daughter and son in law, Debra and Bobby Peacock of Valdosta; her sons and daughters in law, Steve and Marilyn Strawder, Butch and Jean Strawder all of Ray City; nine grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren, and two great great grandchildren; her brother and sister in law, Johnny and Judy Robinson of Dunn, North Carolina; sister and brother in law, Ruth and Tom Treadwell of Valdosta along with numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charlie Mack Strawder; her daughter, Angela Strawder; a son, Kenneth Crawford; sisters and brothers, Doris Pickett, Mary Ann Brown, Leland Robinson, Bill Robinson, Joe Robinson, Charles Robinson, Ronald Robinson, and E.J. Robinson.

Funeral services will be held at 2 P.M., Saturday, March 30, 2019 in the chapel of Martin/McLane Funeral Home with Reverend Wayne Boykin officiating. Burial will follow the in the Gaskins Cemetery in Ray City. The family will receive friends on Friday from 6-8 P.M. at the funeral home. Condolences may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Martin/McLane Funeral Home.