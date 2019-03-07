Share with friends













Gladys Spicer Davis, 97, died Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Langdale Hospice House. She was born in Ocilla, GA on October 12, 1921 to the late Duvall Spicer and Emily Tucker and was a longtime resident of Valdosta. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Davis was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Homer Wesley Davis of Valdosta. Mrs. Davis was a member of First United Methodist Church where she was an active Sunday School member for many years. For the last ten years Mrs. Davis resided at Langdale Place.

Survivors include her three sons and daughters-in-law, Wes and Janese Davis of St Petersburg, Florida, Larry and Paula Davis of Atlanta, and Hal Davis of Tallahassee; her grandchildren, Benjamin and Stephanie Davis, Chris Stewart and Cameron Davis and 6 great grandchildren; several siblings and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11am, Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Carson McLane Funeral Home, Senior Pastor Whit Byram will be officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends immediately following at First United Methodist Church, 220 North Patterson Street. Condolences to the family may be expressed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane.