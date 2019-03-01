Share with friends













Gerald Lyn (Jerry) Mercer, 71, passed away peacefully February 27, 2019, at his home in Valdosta, GA. Mr. Mercer was born April 10, 1947, to the late William Alton and Betty Pyle Mercer. Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Bill Mercer. He graduated from Blakely High School and earned a Bachelor’s Degree from Georgia State University in Atlanta.

Mr. Mercer was a member of Redland Baptist Church, Valdosta, GA and served honorably in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War era. He was proud to be a member of the “fighting ferocious” Blakely Bobcats football team who won Class B State Championship in 1964, the Bobcat’s only state football crown. He was known for his passion in working with the older adult population, his wit, and his love for family, friends and high school classmates. Jerry was the owner of Jerry Mercer Physical Therapy, Valdosta, and retired after over 35 years in the physical therapy profession.

He is survived by three daughters, Jamie Wimberly (Mark), Charlotte, NC; Betty Dame Mercer Martin (Travis), Hahira, GA; Lauren Mercer Moulton (Wesley), Valdosta, GA; a step-son, Tom Shapard (Lisa), Valdosta, GA; a brother, Al Mercer, Cedar Springs, GA; a sister, Judy West (Ed), Cave Springs, GA; and a devoted companion and friend, Candy Hatfield; Blakely, GA; eight grandchildren, Jacob Wimberly, Georgia Wimberly, Layla Martin, Tacoma Martin, Dylan Martin, Payton Moulton, Grayson Moulton, and Emma Shapard.

A celebration of life service will be held at Carson McLane Funeral Home, Sunday, March 3, 2019, at 2 p.m. Visitation for family and friends will be held one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Parkwood Developmental Center, 1501 N. Lee St., Valdosta, Ga., 31601. Condolences may be conveyed on the McLane obituary page at www.mclanecares.com.