George Hilliard “Red” Cross, 88, of Valdosta, died at his home on Friday, March 22, 2019. Red was born in Cross, SC. to the late George Hilliard & Janada Clark Cross. He graduated from Cross High School in the mid 1940’s and then attended Wofford College. In 1950, he went into the U.S. Air Force and served during the Korean War. He spent one year in Korea as a Radar and Air Traffic Controller. He had been stationed at Moody Air Force Base prior to his discharge from the Airforce in 1954, and while in Valdosta he met the former Marion Anice Roberts. They were married on July 16, 1955. He soon began a career in the insurance business with the Roberts Insurance Agency and was with the company when it was changed to Valdosta Insurance Services. He retired from VIS in the mid 2000’s. Mr. Cross was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity, past president of the Kiwanis Club, the past president of the Valdosta Boys & Girls Club and was instrumental in helping the two clubs merge together. He was also a past president and former board member of the Ocean Pond Fishing Club. Red enjoyed playing cards, fishing with friends and Monday night fish frys at their house. He was a member of First Baptist Church and was a member of the Scrap Iron Sunday School class. He was inducted into the Valdosta State University Athletic Hall of Fame and was a fixture at VSU basketball games for 65 years. During the mid 60’s, he acted as public address announcer for home games.

Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Marion Anice Roberts Cross of Valdosta, a daughter and son-in-law, Denise & Michael Dickens of Washington, DC; a son and daughter-in-law, Mike & Nita Cross of Hahira; five grandchildren, Daniel Cross Dickens (Marina) of London, England, Sara Spoja (Tom) of San Francisco, CA, Rachele Frey (Kent) of Hahira, Miranda Klemmensen (Brad) of Blooming Prairie, MN and Tyler Cross of Hahira; and 5 great grandchildren. Also surviving are two sisters, Dorothy Clarke of Moncks Corner, SC and Marvis Locicero of New Bern, NC; and numerous nieces and nephews, and a loving & special caregiver, Charlie Mae Burgman.

The funeral for Red will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday at First Baptist Church in Valdosta. Rev. Chuck Owens and Rev. Mack Weaver will officiate. The burial will follow at Sunset Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday morning at the church from 10 a.m. until service time. Flowers will be accepted or donations may be made to the Valdosta/Lowndes County Boys & Girls Clubs, 3678 Lake Laurie Dr. Valdosta, GA 31602. The VSU Athletic Foundation or Hospice of South Georgia. Condolences may be conveyed to the family on the obituary page of www.mclanecares.com Carson McLane Funeral Home.