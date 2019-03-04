Share with friends













Faustina Webb Cooper, 91, died on March 1, 2019 at Langdale Hospice House. She was born on November 23, 1927, to the late Everette and Lee McAllister Webb and has been a lifelong resident of this area. She started her career as a school teacher, then a postal clerk, and retired from Moody Air Force Base where she worked in Base administration as Base Records Manager. Mrs. Cooper was an active member of Morven Baptist Church and the Adult III Sunday school class.

Survivors include her son and daughter in law Hal and Edna Cooper, daughter in law Beth Cooper, all of Hahira, three grandsons John (Meagan) Cooper of Hahira, Ryan (Ashley) Cooper of Valdosta, Kaleb Cooper of Hahira; two granddaughters Dusty (Josh) Hill of Hahira, Jennifer Harper of Hahira; sister and brother in law Wynell and M.H. Belcher of Aiken, SC, sister in law Audrey Cooper of Morven; nieces, Kathy Courtney of Aiken, SC, Dianna Davis of Winston-Salem, NC, Karen Mead of Lawrenceville, GA; nephews Jeff Cooper of Morven, and Mike Belcher, of Albany, GA, and eleven great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Harold Cooper, her son Ken Cooper, her stepmother/aunt Ola McAllister Webb, brother in law Morris Cooper, and her parents.

Funeral services for Mrs. Cooper will be held on Monday, March 4, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Morven Baptist Church with Pastor Mike Davis officiating. Burial will follow in Campground Cemetery in Morven. The family will receive friends from 4-6 p.m. on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at Martin McLane Funeral Home in Hahira. Condolences to the family may be expressed online at www.mclanecares.com. Martin McLane Funeral Home.