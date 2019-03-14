Share with friends













Evangelist Hardee Evans McMullen, 88 of Valdosta, passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019 after a short illness. He passed away at his home surrounded by his loving wife and family. He was born to the late Joe & Mae Wisenbaker McMullen here in Valdosta and raised on the original home place where he was born. He was married to the love of his life, Kathryn Lenora Pennisi of Gainesville, FL for 66 years. A dedicated husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather, his life’s calling was to preach the gospel of Jesus Christ. He exemplified his love for his Savior and fellowman in every aspect of his life. So prominent was Evans as a caring servant of the Lord, one so well known for his ministry to others, that people called him at all hours seeking assistance in solving one crisis after another.

Beginning in 1950 and continuing until the end of his life, he served as a minister to the Church of Christ congregations in Hahira, Griffin, Valdosta, Lake Park and Statenville. A tireless worker, he also owned and operated the Gold Plate Restaurant in Valdosta with his son Robert for many years.

He is survived by his wife, Lenora McMullen, children James P. McMullen of Conyers, Robert L McMullen of Valdosta, and Bonita K. McMullen of Atlanta; two granddaughters, Krysta McMullen of Lake Park and her fiancé Zach Wilkinson, and Lindsay McMullen of Atlanta, and her fiancé Pirmin Lord; a great grandson, Zayden McMullen of Lake Park; his brother and sister in law, James C. & Judy McMullen of Lake Park, a sister in law, Pat McMullen of Valdosta and numerous nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Mr. McMullen’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 20, 2019 in the chapel of Carson McLane Funeral Home. Mr. J.C. McMullen and Mr. Joe Sisson will officiate. The family will receive friends from 10 until 11 on Saturday, prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Statenville Church of Christ “Love in Action” Fund. Condolences may be conveyed to the family on the obituary page of www.mclanecares.com Carson McLane Funeral Home