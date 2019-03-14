Share with friends













Emalee Joyce Franklin, infant daughter of Leon and Jeri Franklin, passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019 at Egleston Children’s Hospital in Atlanta. She was born on January 14, 2019, and although spent a short while here on earth, touched many hearts and lives by her presence.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by two brothers, Markus Floyd and Christian Floyd both of Valdosta; grandparents, Keith and Donna Kuehn of Valdosta, Maggie James of Atlanta, and Leon Franklin, Sr. of Shaw, Mississippi; a great-grandfather, Don McCraven of Rock Hill, South Carolina; three great-aunts, Debbie Sackett of San Antonio, Texas, Sandy Minneo of Hartford, Connecticut, and Tammy Ford of Keerville, Texas; numerous cousins and other family members. She was preceded in death by two uncles, Matt Kuehn and Joshua Franklin, and great-grandmothers, Joyce McCraven and Arvella James.

A graveside service for Emalee Joyce Franklin will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Cat Creek Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane.