Share with friends













Services for Donald L. Stone will be held at 11 am on Friday, March 22, 2019 at Lake Park Baptist Church with Rev. Robert Dawson officiating. The family will receive friends on Thursday evening from 5-7 pm at the McLane Lakewood Funeral Home in Lake Park. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. McLane Lakewood.