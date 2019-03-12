Share with friends













Donald Gene Starling was born January 03, 1942 in Valdosta, Georgia to the late Elzie and Mamie Lee Carter Starling. He was survived by his sisters, Evelyn Brown of Lake Park, Georgia, Catherine Brown of Valdosta, Georgia, and Annie Lee Santorelly of Monroe New York; a brother, William Starling of Smyrna, Tennessee; along with many nieces and nephews and two very special friends, Shirley and Don Alday. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Fonderan and Elwood Starling, and two sisters, Lillian Starling and Margaret Butler.

He was an avid tradesman and worked at a local pawn shop for many years. He thoroughly enjoyed his work and interacting with various customers. He often talked about gun trading as it was his favorite pastime.

Donald passed away on Saturday March 9, 2019, at the age of 77 at Crestwood nursing home. Condolences to the family can be conveyed at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane