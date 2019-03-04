Share with friends













After a brave, courageous and tireless fight on Friday morning, February 22, 2019, at 6:50 a.m., the death angel quietly sealed the lips and removed all the pain from the body of Mr. Calvin Patterson, Sr.

Calvin Patterson, Sr., was born August 17, 1933, to the late Joe and Eula Patterson. He received his education at Woods Chapel High School in Valdosta, GA. During his younger years, Calvin and his beautiful bride of 52 years relocated to Miami, FL, where he obtained a job with the Dade County School System Board of Education. After 32 years of service, Calvin returned to Valdosta better known to him as home.

Calvin leaves to cherish his loving and funny memories to the love of his life, his loving and devoted wife: Ora Lee Patterson of Valdosta, GA; one remarkable son to carry on his legacy: Calvin Patterson, Jr. and one loving and caring daughter-in-law: Mary Patterson of Hinesville, GA; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law: Lottie Orr and Bennie Ruth Wright, both of Valdosta, GA; one brother-in-law: Nathaniel Wright, Sr.; two special nephews: Andre Kier and Curtis Orr, Jr., both of Valdosta, GA; and a host of other loving and caring nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



Calvin is preceded in death by five sisters and six brothers.

The Celebration of Life for the late Mr. Calvin Patterson Sr. will be Saturday, March 2, 2019, 3:00 p.m. from the sanctuary of Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church.

Public viewing, Friday, March 1, 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Godfrey Funeral Home.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.godfreyfuneralhome.net. Personal and professional services provided by Godfrey Funeral Home, LLC.

