Blanche Elizabeth Harrell Davis has passed away at Heritage Healthcare on March 11, 2019, at the age of 92 years old. She was born in Stewart County on July 17, 1926 to the late Robert Thomas and Mary Lee Woodall Harrell. They taught her at an early age a strong work ethic, as she worked in the fields of Terrell County with her siblings. This early training and experiences of the Depression years served her well in the pursuit of compassionate service. For many years she worked in Pineview General Hospital as a Ward Clerk. She also spent her life in setting up food pantries and clothes closet at Corinth Baptist Church near Dasher. In her family she was known as the grandmother who loved Christmas. She would prepare for Christmas at the beginning of each year. Family members and friends all benefited from this season through her concerted efforts. Mrs. Davis’s life was spent in Christian love and service as she continued to seek for ways to assist others in her waning years. She was a member of Lake Park Baptist Church in Lake Park.

Survivors include her children and their spouses, Ruth and Ollie Roach of Milledgeville, Diane Dismuke-Davis of Rome, Roy Calvin Dismuke of Valdosta, Lynn and Jim Ross of Valdosta, and Karen Corbett of Tallahassee, FL, and a special family member, Jerry Corbett of Echols County. She was the grandmother of fourteen children, and numerous great and great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband P. W. Davis and a daughter Mary Davis Godwin. She also outlived her brothers, Clarence and Henry Harrell, and her sisters, Viola Leverett and Betty Bigham.

Graveside services for Mrs. Davis will be held at 11 a.m. at Corinth Baptist Church Cemetery on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Rev. Robert Dawson and Rev. Stanley Luke will officiate. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Carson McLane Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to The King’s Table of First Baptist Church of Lake Park, 601 Marion Ave, Lake Park, GA, 31636. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane Funeral Home