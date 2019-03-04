//Blakely Drewry Ellis

Share with friends













Blakely “Blake” Drewry Ellis, 88, passed away Thursday, February 28, 2019 after a four year battle with Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS). His last days were spent peacefully at his home in Lake Park, GA surrounded by family and friends.

Blake was born in 1930 in Atlanta, GA to Blake and Olivia Ellis and, after the death of his father, was raised by his mother, grandfather and aunts in and around Savannah, GA.

He attended Carlisle Military Academy and then studied Architecture at The Georgia Institute of Technology and Ecole des Beaux Arts in Fontainebleau, France. He was called to active duty in the United States Air Force and stationed at Moody Air Force Base in Valdosta, GA. After his discharge from the military he stayed in Valdosta where he practiced architecture for over 55 years, designing residential, commercial and institutional buildings across the Southeast.

His award winning designs include the Chapel of Our Savior at the Honey Creek Episcopal Conference Center in Camden County, GA; and Saint Paul’s By-The-Sea Episcopal Church in Jacksonville Beach, FL. The latter ranks #6 on the American Institute of Architects Top 100 buildings in Florida.

Blake and his wife Jacqualyn “Jackie” Ellis were active members of their community and were particularly proud of their work bringing the Episcopal Cursillo Ministry to Georgia. After Jackie’s death in 1989, Blake continued to be an active member of Christ Church Valdosta.

An active traveler who particularly enjoyed boating and snorkeling around Florida and the Bahamas, Blake loved nothing more than getting together with family and friends on boats. In recent years he was often seen cleaning impellers and running aground with his cherished companion Barbara Shirley. He was known by many names including Aviator, RedPhish, Captain Ellis and Red Baron. He was particularly proud of the fact that, of all his pirate friends, he was the one who never sold his boat.

Blake is survived by his fiance Barbara Shirley of Lake Park, GA, his son Blake Jr. and his wife Katherine Oxnard Ellis of Savannah, GA; his son Mark and his wife Melanie Thomas Ellis of Valdosta, GA; and his five grandchildren Jax (Jacqualyn), Olivia, Drew (Blakely IV), Thomas and Tyler.

Memorial services for Blake will be held on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Christ Episcopal Church. Father Dave Johnson will officiate. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Honey Creek Camp and Conference Center in Waverly, GA (HoneyCreek.org), or Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts (TurnerCenter.org). McLane Funeral and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.