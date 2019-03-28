Share with friends













Beverly Jean Tucker was born January 5, 1961 in Naylor, GA to the late Mrs. Johnnie Mae Wilkerson.

Beverly attended the Lowndes County School System and was a 1979 graduate of Lowndes High School. She was a member of New Covenant Church and was employed by Kentucky Fried Chicken.

She is preceded in death by her mother: Johnnie Mae Wilkerson and her grandparents: Mayo and Carrie Wilkerson.

On Sunday, March 24, 2019 at her residence, Beverly gained her heavenly wings.

Beverly leaves to cherish her loving memories her children: Renee Tucker and Brent Tucker both of Valdosta, GA; three grandchildren: Gabriel, Gavin & Ian; one sister: Karen Stanford (Leroy) of Sicklerville, NJ; one aunt: Hannah Robinson (Curtis) of Valdosta, GA; one uncle: Willie Wilkerson (Linda) of Atlanta, GA; two great aunts: Viola Williams and Annie Rogers both of Valdosta, GA; Also a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Funeral service will be held Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 3:00 P.M. at New Covenant Church, 3531 Bemiss Rd., Valdosta, GA 31605. Pastor Mike Wells, officiating.

Stevens Funeral Home of Valdosta