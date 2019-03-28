//Beverly Jean Tucker
Beverly Jean Tucker

Beverly Jean Tucker was born January 5, 1961 in Naylor, GA to the late Mrs. Johnnie Mae Wilkerson.

Beverly attended the Lowndes County School System and was a 1979 graduate of Lowndes High School.  She was a member of New Covenant Church and was employed by Kentucky Fried Chicken.

She is preceded in death by her mother: Johnnie Mae Wilkerson and her grandparents: Mayo and Carrie Wilkerson.

On Sunday, March 24, 2019 at her residence, Beverly gained her heavenly wings.

Beverly leaves to cherish her loving memories her children:  Renee Tucker and Brent Tucker both of Valdosta, GA; three grandchildren:  Gabriel, Gavin & Ian; one sister:  Karen Stanford (Leroy) of Sicklerville, NJ; one aunt:  Hannah Robinson (Curtis) of Valdosta, GA; one uncle:  Willie Wilkerson (Linda) of Atlanta, GA; two great aunts:  Viola Williams and Annie Rogers both of Valdosta, GA; Also a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Funeral service will be held Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 3:00 P.M. at New Covenant Church, 3531 Bemiss Rd., Valdosta, GA 31605.  Pastor Mike Wells, officiating.

Stevens Funeral Home of Valdosta

