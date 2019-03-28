Share with friends













Betty Jean Graham was born July 5, 1936 to the late Allen and Ethel James in Lowndes County, Georgia. She was the baby of fifteen children.

Betty attended school in Lowndes County. She retired from Owens Illinois Bag Plant. She was also employed at Pineview General Hospital (South Georgia Medical Center) for eighteen years in Central Supply and Transport Service. Her happiness was growing beautiful flowers.

Betty was preceded in death by her husband: Ernest Graham; brothers: Hubbard, Mack, Leo, Clifford, Johnny, Oscar and Harrison; sisters: Nanilu, Ethel, Lucille, Lula Mae, Louise and Catherine.

On Friday, March 22, 2019, God looked around His garden and found an empty place; He then looked down upon the earth and saw Betty’s precious face. He put His arms around her and lifted her unto eternal rest.

Her loving memory will be cherished by her daughter: Betty Ann Norris (Willie) of Miami, FL; two grandsons: Aaron Norris (Tony) of Valdosta, GA who was a very devoted grandson and caretaker and Christopher Norris of Miami, FL; two great grandsons: Marquis and Christopher, Jr. both of Miami, FL; two sisters: Ruby Winbush (Robert) of Orlando, FL and Bernice Hawkins of Plainfield, NJ; one stepdaughter: Veronica Graham of Valdosta, GA; six sister-in-laws: Rose, Joan, Hazel (Melvin), Earnestine Doe, Mildred (Donald) and Gwen; two brother-in-laws: James (Jestine) and Johnnie (Mary); two god-daughters: Tracie Williams and Gwen Rodgers both of Valdosta, GA; special friend: Mary Ann Nelson of Valdosta, GA; Also a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

The celebration of life will be held Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Union Cathedral Church. Bishop Wade S. McCrae, pastor, officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Hill Cemetery.

Stevens Funeral Home of Valdosta