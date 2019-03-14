Share with friends













Bert Marvin Johnson, 76, of Valdosta died Monday, March 11, 2019 at South Georgia Medical Center. He was born on July 16, 1942 to the late Lee Roy and Ruth Cupp Johnson and had lived in Valdosta for the past five years. He was a member of the Bethel Assembly of God in Bethel, Ohio. Mr. Johnson loved Kentucky Wildcat Basketball, NASCAR and all sports. He also enjoyed attending Southern Gospel Sings.

Survivors include his wife, Linda Johnson of Valdosta, his daughter and son in law, Sonya and Gary Davis of Valdosta; three brothers and sisters in law, Robert A. and Gwendolyn Johnson of Valdosta, Dennis and Karen Johnson, Michael and Dona Johnson all of Cincinnati, OH; his sister, Carolyn Johnson of Valdosta; nieces, great nieces and a great nephew; his aunt, Floye Phyllis Vastine of Rockholds, KY and numerous cousins.

Memorial services will be held at a later date in Kentucky. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane Funeral Home.