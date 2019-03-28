Share with friends













Augustus Parks (Pete) McCord, Jr, of Quitman, GA fell asleep peacefully, Tuesday, March 26th, 2019, and awoke in his Lord’s presence at the Fellowship Home in Quitman, GA. Pete was born on May 16, 1932 to Augustus Parks McCord, Sr and Lucile R. McCord in Ashburn, GA. At the age of 5, he and his mother moved to Quitman, GA where she made many sacrifices to give her only son the best life possible. Growing up an only child, he was very close to his one cousin, Pasty who he spent many summers with! Pete attended Quitman schools and the Citadel in Charleston, NC until joining the United States Air Force. While in the USAF, he served in Texas, Illinois, and Japan before moving back home to attend Valdosta State College, where he met his future wife, Gail Voigt. Pete loved and adored Gail for 62 years and together they built a beautiful life! They had two boys, Augustus Parks (Bubba) and George, whom were his pride and joy! Being an only child, he became close with his brother in laws, Al and Kenny Voigt and loved them as they were his own brothers. With his father in law’s blessing, he took the HVAC division of Voigt’s Sheet Metal Works and founded McCord’s Heating and Air which is run today by his son, Bubba.

It was Pete’s dream to one day own his own farm, and in the 70’s he made that dream a reality when he purchased the family farm. He was a cowboy at heart who loved traveling out west and to Texas where they would ride through the Texas hills with the windows down listening to country music! However, nothing compared to life back home where he enjoyed life on the farm, raising his cows, and riding horses with his niece Kristy! When his only grandson George was born life, couldn’t get much better…that is until his great-grandson, Benjamin was born and he couldn’t get enough of him! Pete always enjoyed going to the Royal Café in Quitman for breakfast and lunch where they would discuss and solve the world’s problems! He survived cancer and multiple heart issues that landed him in the SGMC Cardiac Rehab program at the YMCA where he made many special friends. He was an active member of the First Baptist Church Quitman and loved his Sunday School class, especially his special friends, Tom Renfroe and Hillman Waldon. The lives of Pete’s family and friends will forever be blessed by the beautiful memories made with him.

Pete is reunited once again in Heaven with his father, Augustus Parks McCord, Sr; his mother, Lucile R. McCord; and beloved son, George, whose loss was almost impossible to overcome. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Gail V. McCord; his son, A.P. (Bubba) McCord, III; his grandson, George Andrew and Delcia McCord; his great grandson, Benjamin McCord all of Morven; his brothers in law and sister in law, Al and Betty Voigt, Kenny Voigt all of Valdosta; numerous nieces and nephews. He is also preceded in death by his parents in law, George (Boss) and Faye Voigt and a sister in law, Joy Ann Voigt. The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff of Fellowship Home and Hospice of South Georgia for the care of their loved one.

Graveside services will be held at 11am, Friday, March 29, 2019 at Oak Hill Cemetery in Quitman with Rev. Steve Shierling officiating and with eulogy by Mr. Arnold Odom. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 5-7pm at the Carson McLane Funeral Home. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church, 509 W. Screven St., Quitman, GA 31643. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane Funeral Home.