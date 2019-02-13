Share with friends













Yvonne Theresa Adams, 85, of Valdosta, passed away peacefully in her sleep at her home on Sunday February 10th, 2019. She was born in Windsor, Ontario Canada on January 26, 1934 and grew up there with her family. In the mid 1950’s, she traveled with her family to Miami, FL for vacation and while there, she met a young Airman, Roscoe Carl Adams. They were married on March 8, 1956 and they were married for 55 years prior to his death in 2011. Mrs. Adams followed him during his career in the Air Force and they grew their family at many bases in Europe and all over the United States. In the mid 1970’s, he retired from the military while stationed at Moody Air Force Base and they stayed in Valdosta. Mrs. Adams had several jobs during those early years here including working in Attorneys offices and at VSU. Then, in the late 1980’s, due to her love of travel, she started the World Travel Agency, which she operated for over 20 years. During this time, she loved arranging for travel for clients all over the world and she herself lead trips to New York City and all over Georgia. She also assisted her husband as they operated Players Sports Bar and Grill. She was active in the community in other ways that included the Chambers Red Carpet Club and the Italian Club. She was a dedicated member of First Christian Church.

Survivors include her daughter and son in law, Michele & Michael Bishop and a son and daughter in law, Carl & Debbie Adams, all of Valdosta; seven grandchildren and their spouses, William & Amber Frier of Moultrie, Jamie Bishop of Gainesville, C. J. & Jodi Adams of Hahira, Eric & Megan Smith of Thomasville, Emily & Lane Thornberry of Anniston, AL, B. J. & Kimmy Southers of Hahira, and Daniel & Kristin Southers of Valdosta. Also surviving are 15 great grandchildren, Hannah Frier, Joelle Barnwell, Fisher Adams, Aiden Everidge, Aver Everidge, Austin Everidge, Eric Smith, Jr. Whitney Smith, Preston Thornberry, Easton Southers, Bearett Southers, Bristol Southers, Easton Norris, Abby Southers, Danielle Southers; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins in California, Arizona, Colorado and Detroit. She is preceded in death by her husband and a son Kenneth Albert Adams.

The funeral for Mrs. Adams will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at First Christian Church. Pastor John Chick will officiate. Burial will follow at McLane Riverview Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday evening from 6 until 8 p.m. Flowers will be accepted or donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or the American Heart Association or the charity of your choice. Condolences may be conveyed to the family on the obituary page of www.mclanecares.com Carson McLane Funeral Home