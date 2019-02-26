Share with friends













Wyndall L. Peavy, 76, of Valdosta, died on Friday, February 22, 2019 at his residence following a period of declining health. He was born on May 30, 1942 in Unadilla, GA to the late Luther J. and Myrtle Bryant Peavy. Mr. Peavy was retired from the United States Air Force and of the Baptist Faith.

He is survived by his wife Frances Peavy of Valdosta; two sons and a daughter-in-law, Allen Peavy, Bryan Peavy (Andrea) all of Lake Park: three grandchildren, Morgan Peavy (fiancé Clint

Saddler), Adam Peavy, and Hayden Peavy all of Lake Park. Sisters, Willie Mae Hood, La Vonia Fowler (John), brother and sister-in-law, Hyndall Peavy (Bernice) and a sister-in-law Ellen Peavy, numerous nieces and nephews, and two special friends, Joseph Luke and Tina Clay. He was preceded in death by his brothers Luther Peavy, Jr. and Marvin C. Peavy.

Services for Wyndall L. Peavy will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, February 25, 2019 in the chapel of the Carson McLane Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. David Fisher officiating burial will follow at Mr. Zion Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane.