William F. “Bill” Bass, Jr., 86, of Valdosta, passed away on Saturday, February 9, 2019. Bill was born in Wilson, NC, on December 2, 1932 to the late William, Sr. and Dora Mae Bowden Bass. Bill grew up and attended school in Wilson, N.C. He then joined the USAF in the early 1950’s where he specialized in avionics repair. In the mid-1950’s, while stationed in Albany, he met the former Shelby Jean Hancock, and they were married June 25, 1955. During his Air Force career, they were stationed in many places in the United States including Maine, New York, Colorado, Texas, Arkansas, Florida, and North Carolina, and many countries including Okinawa, Japan, and Thailand. Bill retired as a MSgt in the mid 1970’s and moved to Tifton, GA, and worked in the Post Office as a clerk until the mid-1990’s when he retired after 24 years. He was a 32nd Degree Scottish Rite Mason. He loved gardening in his yard, where he grew squash, tomatoes, and okra for family and friends.

Bill is survived by his wife of 63 years Shelby Jean Hancock Bass of Valdosta; his daughter Cindy Renee Bass Harrell, of Valdosta; his son and daughter-in-law William Franklin Bass, III (Tina) of Prattville, AL; his grandchildren Josh Harrell (Christie), Matthew Harrell (Bailey), both of Valdosta, Andrew Bass, Jordan Bass, Nick Bass, all of Prattville, AL; his great grandchildren Levi Harrell, Mallie Harrell, and Makensie Harrell all of Valdosta. In addition to his parents Bill was preceded in death by his sister Vergie Bass Hart.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at 3 p.m. at McLane Riverview Memorial Gardens with Dr. Wayne Robertson officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1:30-2:30 at the Carson McLane Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Morningside Baptist Church Building Fund. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane Funeral Home.