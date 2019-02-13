Share with friends













Shirley Comer Lane, 70, of Clyattville passed away on Sunday, February 10, 2019, at Lake Haven Nursing Home under hospice care. Shirley was born on November 11, 1948, in Clyatttville to the late Edward Comer Lane, Sr. and Ruby Hutchinson Lane. Shirley enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Edward Comer Lane, Jr. and her sister, Ruby Lane Corbett. Shirley is survived by her brother, Brinson Lane and sister in law Sena Lane of Athens, sister in law, Mary Lane of Lake Park and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services for Shirley will be held at the Carson McLane Funeral Home on Wednesday, February 13, 2018 at 12:00 noon with visitation from 11:00 a.m. until noon. Burial will follow at Fellowship Cemetery at Cecil. Pastor Buck Crumley will officiate. Condolences may be made online at www.mclanecares.com.