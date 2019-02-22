Share with friends













Shelby Doss, 17, of Valdosta, passed away on Tuesday, February 19, 2019, one day short of her eighteenth birthday. Shelby, known online as ‘Panther Lily’, was born in Valdosta on February 20, 2001 to Michael Doss and Jodi Johnston Doss. Shelby Doss played soccer for years, starting at the Boys and Girls Club, then Valdosta Middle and more recently on the Girls Varsity Soccer Team at Valdosta High School. She was currently in dual enrollment at Valdosta High School and Valdosta State University and was a member of the Beta Club, the Interact Club and an honor student at both schools. She had been accepted to Georgia State University and was very excited about attending in the fall and beginning a major in computer graphic design with emphasis on gaming, one of the first of its type. She avidly collected Funko Pops, was a devoted Marvel Comic Universe fan and loved listening to music, especially rock. Shelby Doss attended Welcome to Rockville every year in Jacksonville with her mother. She loved being outdoors, scalloping and boating with her family and friends in the waters around Florida. Riding in the Toy Run with her father each year at Christmas has been a favorite holiday tradition since she was 6. She was also a lifeguard and worked retail at Cracker Barrel.

Shelby Doss is survived by her mother Jodi Doss, of Valdosta, her father and stepmother Michael and Lisa Doss, of St. Augustine, FL, her aunts Christy Sust, of Ohio, and Ashley Johnston, of Pennsylvania, her uncles Ricky Salter, of Missouri, James Leach, of Fort Worth, TX, Jack Swinford, of Oxford, AL, and Mark Cassotta, of Valdosta; her uncle and aunt Gene and Megan Cochran of Satellite Beach, FL, and numerous cousins. She was preceded in death by her loving grandmothers Magdalene Doss and Billie Salter.

A celebration of life for Shelby Doss will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the chapel of the Carson McLane Funeral Home. The family will receive friends on Friday from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Flowers will be accepted or a donation can be made to Pacer’s National Bullying Prevention Center, at https://pacer.ejoinme.org/MyPages/DonateToTheNationalBullyingPreventionCenter/tabid/229451/Default.aspx Condolences to the family may be expressed on the obituary page of www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane.