ObituariesFebruary 22, 2019 Sharon Lucretia Baker Mrs. Sharon Lucretia Baker, 52, Lakeland, entered into the sunset of life on February 13, 2019. Home Going Service, Saturday at 3:00 P.M. at Southside Baptist Church. Interment, Charles Knight Cemetery. -Harrington Funeral Home.