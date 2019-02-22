//Sharon Lucretia Baker
ObituariesFebruary 22, 2019

Sharon Lucretia Baker

Share with friends

Mrs. Sharon Lucretia Baker, 52, Lakeland, entered into the sunset of life on February 13, 2019. Home Going Service, Saturday at 3:00 P.M. at Southside Baptist Church. Interment, Charles Knight Cemetery. -Harrington Funeral Home.

Related posts