Roy Donald Morris, 76, of Valdosta, died at his home in Valdosta on Saturday, February 2, 2019. Born in Valdosta on August 17, 1942, he was the son of the late Verton and Myrtle Hale Morris,

Roy was an avid bass fisherman. He was well known for his ability to catch fish. He loved spending time at his home on Lake Seminole. Most days you could find Roy in his yard or on the lake. Roy worked with Asplundh Tree Expert Company for over forty-five years. He loved his family and his canine companion, “Scooter.”

Surviving family includes his wife, Marilyn G. Morris of Valdosta; his siblings, Jerry Morris, Emma Geneva (Jimmy) Guess, Kathleen (Johnny) Porter, Bill (Joyce) Morris, Perry Morris; sister in law, Mary Jenifer (Steve) Wysocki, Linda Ann Eunice, Linda Faye Gilliam, and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents Roy was preceded in death by his brother in law, Michael Gilliam, sisters in law, Eugenia Morris and Birdie Morris.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, February 5, 2019, at 2:00 pm in the chapel of the Carson McLane Funeral Home. Dr. Henry Cannington, Jr. will officiate. Burial will follow at McLane Riverview Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held on Monday evening 6 – 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com.