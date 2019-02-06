Share with friends













Robert Othel Corey, 82, of Lake Park passed away on Saturday, February 2, 2019 into the arms of Jesus surrounded by his family. He was born in Cecil, Georgia on March 31, 1936 to the late Herschel and Matilda Harris Corey. Mr. Corey was retired service manager for Interstate National Lease and a veteran of the United States Army having served in the Korean Conflict and in Austria, Germany and Italy. Mr. Corey was a member of the Church of God. He loved fishing in the Gulf of Mexico, playing solitaire, traveling and restoring vintage cars and tractors.

Survivors include his loving wife of 59 years, Robbie Nell Corey of Lake Park; his daughter and son in law, Janice and Gary Castleberry of Lake Park; Mr. Corey was affectionately referred to as “Ro-Ro by his grandchildren and great grandchildren, his grandsons, Winston Musgrove, Brean (Heather) Castleberry; his granddaughter, Alexis (Jason) Harnage; six great grandchildren, Hunter Castleberry, Tristin Castleberry, Levi Castleberry, Caleb Cowart, Conner Harnage, Marlee Harnage; two sisters, Irene Simpson of Omaha, NE, Betty Rhoden of Valdosta; brother in law and sister in law, Lamar and Louise Clanton of Ellijay, GA; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Donna Lasseter, a son, Robert Allen Corey, a brother, C. L. Corey and a sister, Ruth Thompson.

Funeral services will be held at 2pm, Thursday, February 7, 2019 at the McLane Lakewood Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow in McLane Riverview Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 6-8pm at the McLane Lakewood Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to the Disabled Veterans or to Hospice of South Georgia, P. O. Box 1727, Valdosta, GA 31603-1727. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. McLane Lakewood Funeral Home.