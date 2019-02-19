Share with friends













Margie Ann Cole Johnson, 79, of Valdosta died on Sunday, February 17. 2019 at Langdale Hospice House. She was born in Hahira on August 15, 1939 to the late Willie P. and Vera Folsom Cole and was a lifelong resident of this area. Mrs. Johnson was a member of the Northside Baptist Church where she had taught four and five year olds in Sunday School and Church Training Union for many years. She was a 1957 graduate of Hahira High School and a member of the Hahira Historical Society.

Survivors include her daughter and son in law, Sonya and Ricky Tucker of Tifton; two sons and daughters in law, Tommy and Teresa Johnson of Valdosta, Mark and Donna Johnson of Hahira; her six grandchildren, Luke Johnson, Emily Johnson and fiancé, Zane Sirmans, Sam Tucker, Chase Johnson, Mark Alan Johnson, Cole Johnson; her sisters in law and brothers in law, Betty J. Greene of Rome, GA, Nancy J. and Jack Allen of Valdosta, Robert M. Johnson of Hahira, Jim Brantley of Valdosta; numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas E. Johnson, Sr. who died on January 8, 2018, her brother and sister in law, W. Lamar and Betty Cole, her sister, Virginia Cole, her parents in law, William F. Sr. and Luana Roberts Johnson, sisters in law and brothers in law, Arminda J. Morrison, Bea J. Brantley, W. F. (Bill), Jr. and Gerry Johnson, Lester V. Greene, Peggy W. Johnson.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Carson McLane Funeral Home with Dr. Robby Foster and Dr. Gary Woods officiating. Burial will follow in the Friendship Cemetery in Hahira. The family will receive friends on Tuesday evening from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Building Our Legacy Fund at Northside Baptist Church, 200 E. Park Ave., Valdosta, GA 31602 or to Langdale Hospice House, 2263 Pineview Drive, Valdosta, GA 31602. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane Funeral Home.