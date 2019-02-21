Share with friends













Margaret Meares Nisbet, of Valdosta, passed to her Heavenly Father on February 18, 2019. She was 95 years young, born on December 11, 1923. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Dick Nisbet. Margaret was an Elder at First Presbyterian Church of Valdosta, and an alumna of Queens College in Charlotte, North Carolina. She was an active member of DAR-Daughters of the American Revolution, UDC-United Daughters of the Confederacy, a National Officer for Phi Mu Sorority, various Officers for Valdosta Garden Club, and the winner of many Tri Color Awards in Garden Club Shows.

She is survived by her son, Tom Davenport and wife, Buffie of Peachtree City, Georgia; two grandchildren, Dawn Davenport Kok of Nashville, Tennessee and Dane Davenport and wife, Brandi; two great grandchildren, Dylan, and Demi Davenport, all of Peachtree City, Georgia.

Her celebration of life will be held Saturday, February 23 at 2:00 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church. Interment will follow at McLane Riverview Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1-2 p.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Nisbet Endowment at Valdosta State University. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane.