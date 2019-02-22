Share with friends













Lona Nitschke Everett, 92, of Valdosta, moved to Heaven on Monday, February 18, 2019. She was born in Pulaski County, Georgia to the late Bartho & Susie Stone Nitschke. She had lived in this area for the past 18 years. During WW II, Mrs. Everett volunteered with the American Red Cross to do her part for the war effort. Later, she retired as the clerk to the county commissioners for Wilkes County, North Carolina where she lived with her beloved husband Warren Everett for a number of years. While in North Carolina, she was involved with many aspects of her community, and her contribution was so remembered, that people from Wilkes County continued to stay in touch with her even though she had been gone from that area for 18 years. She was involved with many aspects of community life locally from taking part in Relay for Life, Red Hat Society, Stone Creek Golf Association, and an active member of the Senior Citizens Group. She was an avid golfer and bridge player. Both of these activities brought her great joy and pleasure and she was still playing bridge up the final week of her life. She was a caring and giving person and loved her family with all of her heart. She was a member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church.

Mrs. Everett is survived by four generation of nieces and nephews and was the last of her immediate family having been preceded by her parents and nine brothers and sisters. She is preceded in death by her husband and the love of her life, Angus Warren Everett.

A graveside service for Mrs. Everett will be on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the McLane Riverview Memorial Gardens. Flowers will be accepted or donations can be made to the American Cancer Society. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane.