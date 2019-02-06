Share with friends













Lachlan Turner, infant son of Michele Davis and Shawn Turner passed away on Sunday, February 3, 2019, at South Georgia Medical Center.

He is survived by his parents, one brother London Davis, one sister Nora Davis, his grandparents Mary Davis (Russ Bearing), James Davis, Gail McCormick, Donald Turner, Sr., and great grand parent Anita Weeks. He was preceded in death by his grandfather Charles Woods.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, February 7, 2019, at 12 p.m. at McLane Riverview Memorial Gardens. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane.