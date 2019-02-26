Share with friends













Mrs. Karen Laverne Wallace 79, of Valdosta passed away Sunday February 24, 2019 at the Fellowship Home. She was born January 30, 1940 to the late George Edward and Myrtle Lee Wade. Karen was a homemaker who enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She also enjoyed shopping on QVC, gardening, cooking, and attending yard sales. She was of the Methodist Faith.

Mrs. Wallace is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Judy and Robert R. Simpson of Lakeland, GA; her son, Steven Binion of Valdosta, and her son and daughter-in-law, David and Jennifer Wallace of Goose Creek, SC; her stepdaughter, Sandra Lynn Thompson of Ft. Wayne, IN; her stepson, Jimmy Wayne Wallace of Ft. Wayne, IN; and eight grandchildren Reyna Crews, Nichole Barber, Timothy Joe Binion, Amber Binion, Stephanie Binion, Jessica Binion, Georgia Wallace, Ashton Wallace and Kyle Simpson; six great grandchildren and four step great grandchildren; one brother, Rodney Wade of Valdosta; and a sister, Anita Chandler of Colorado.

Mrs. Wallace was preceded in death by her parents, her husband James E. Wallace, three sons, Timothy Binion, Robert Binion, and Richard Binion, two grandchildren, Christopher Manuel and Jason Wallace, two sisters Guythea Preston and Elizabeth Cody.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Wesley Chapel Cemetery in Berlin, GA. The family will receive friends on Wednesday evening from 6-8 p.m. at the Carson McLane Funeral Home. Condolences can be made to the family at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane