Julia Bishop Padgett, 91, of Valdosta, died on Monday, February 11, 2019 at South Georgia Medical Center following a period of declining health. She was born in Brooks County on June 29, 1927 to the late Joel and Mattie Shiver Bishop and has been a lifelong resident of the Quitman and Valdosta area. She was a retired secretary with the Texaco Bulk Plant and was a member of Morningside Baptist Church.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Donald and Brenda Padgett of Columbus, Georgia; her daughter and son-in-law, Nancy and Charles Holtzclaw of Valdosta; her grandchildren and their spouses, Brian and Kim Padgett, and Kevin Padgett all of Columbus, Stephanie and Mike Melvin of Valdosta, and Chuck and Marie Holtzclaw of Homerville; her great-grandchildren, Justin and Magan Dupree, Ryan Dupree, Caleb Holtzclaw, Garnett Holtzclaw, Delaney Padgett, Chandler Padgett. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Freddie Williams and Martha Pitzing, and her brother, Leslie (Pete) Bishop.

Services for Julia Bishop Padgett will be held on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of the Carson McLane Funeral Home with Dr. Wayne Robertson officiating. The burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery in Quitman. The family will receive friends prior to the service on Thursday from 12:30-2 p.m. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane.