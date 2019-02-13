Share with friends













Jimmy J. Guess, 78, of Lake Park died at his home on Sunday, February 10, 2019. Born in Brooks County Georgia, he was the son of the late John Henry and Ollie Viola Guess.

Jimmy was a successful insurance salesman for many years. He carried on the family business of selling fresh fruits and vegetables from his rolling store providing produce to neighbors throughout Valdosta. Later in life Jimmy began a tree and lawn service business which he ran alongside his daughter in law, Julie Guess.

Jimmy enjoyed gardening, fishing and his backyard aviary. He loved to collect coins and spent hours looking for that special one. Papa Guess loved pulling in the bream and having fish frys with his family. Most recently you would find him relaxing with his fur baby “Cricket” on his lap.

Surviving family includes his wife, Emma Geneva Guess, his siblings, Janelle Elder, Verna Faye Lord (Jimmy), children Jimmy Lynn Guess (Julie), Ronnie Dewayne Guess (Nina), Debbie Darling (Bob), Rebecca Courson and John Russell Guess (Evelyn). Grandchildren include Chasity, Jimmy, Jared, Derek, Katie, Brandon, Michael, Matthew, John, Ashley, Jacob, Maranda, Sandie and Caitlyn, Gracey, 14 great grandchildren, family friend Mike Courson, Wendell Ellis and many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by his parents, John Henry and Ollie, brothers John Billy, Robert Lee and sister Lillie Mae.

Funeral services for Jimmy will be held on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at 3 p.m. in the chapel of the Carson McLane Funeral Home with Mr. Marvin Greene officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 2-3 p.m. Burial will follow at McLane Riverview Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be expressed at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane Funeral Home.