Jeanine Elizabeth Perham, 68, of Valdosta died at her residence on Tuesday, February 12, 2019. She was born on March 3, 1950 in Washington D.C. to the late Herman O. and Mary LeFiles Newton. Ms. Perham was a homemaker and was of the Methodist faith.

Survivors include her son and his fiancée, James Compton Perham and Pam Wyatt of West Palm Beach, Florida; two grandchildren, Chase Alexander Perham and Alexis Michelle Warren both of Lakeland, Georgia; two cousins, Richard Echols of Richmond, VA, and Ramona Seabold of Nashville, TN.

Service for Jeanine Elizabeth Perham will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 16, 2019 in the chapel of the Carson McLane Funeral Home with Reverend Mike Davis officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane