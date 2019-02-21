Share with friends













Jean Arnold Sutton, 77, of Valdosta passed away on Monday, February 18, 2019. She was born in Valdosta on August 10, 1941 to the late Grover Cleveland Arnold and Anna Clairece Brown Arnold. She was the granddaughter of the late Robert David Arnold and Lilly Rose Stalvey Arnold and James A. Brown and Alma U. Downing Brown. Jean attended Valdosta High School and worked for Lowndes County as a bus driver for 34 years before retiring in 2008. Jean was a member of Gonwood Church of Christ.

Jean is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 59 years, Rabon Sutton and two sons and daughter in law, Keith and Susan Sutton, and Mark Sutton, all of Valdosta; her six grandchildren Andrew Sutton (Michelle) of Ludowici, GA, Nikki Jackson, Melissa Dyess (JD), Joshua Sutton, Jonathan Weeks, all of Valdosta, and Thomas Weeks (Ashlee) of Luttrell, TN; her ten great grandchildren Josalyn Sutton of Lilburn, GA, Jaylynn, Madelyn and Jackson Sutton of Ludowici, GA, Braylon and McKenzie Jackson of Valdosta, Kaleb Johns, Brianna and Kynleigh Poucher, Brooklyn Dyess of Lake Park, GA; two brothers and three sisters in law David Arnold (Sharon) of Lake Park, GA, Jerry Arnold (Yvonne) of Riverview, FL, and Wonda Arnold, of Valdosta, GA; three sisters in law and two brothers in law Letha and Roy Cowart, Shirley Sutton, all of Valdosta, and Bobby and Patsy Sutton of Gainesville, FL; Jean also leaves her loving dog Zoey, numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother Charles Arnold, sister Jeweldine Black, and brothers in law Alvin Sutton and RV Sutton, and sister in law Louise McCann.

As per her wishes a she will be cremated and a graveside memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Sunset Hill Cemetery. Flowers will be accepted or make a donation to the Heart Association, American Kidney Fund or the American Cancer Society. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane Funeral Home.