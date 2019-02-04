Share with friends













Jason Jermaine Wright, Jr., infant son of Jason Jermaine Wright Sr., and Cameka Matchett, died on Thursday, January 31, 2019. In addition to his parents, he is survived by a brother, Timothy Bryant, Jr., and a sister, Morgan Miller all of Valdosta. He is also survived by his great-grandmother, Lorell Dixon also of Valdosta. Jason Jr., was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Howard and Patricia Wright and his maternal grandparents, Allen Straughter and Linda Kay Matchett. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane.