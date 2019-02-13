Share with friends













Henry A. “H.A.” Williams, Sr., 97, of Valdosta, died on Sunday, February 10, 2019. Born in Brooks County to the late Edward A. & Annie Mae Crane Williams, he had lived in Valdosta since 2006. Mr. Williams grew up in Quitman and graduated from Quitman High School in the late 1930’s. He was drafted into the U.S. Army Air Corps in the early 1940’s during WW II. Early on he and his unit were sent to North Africa and then to Italy. While in Rome, Italy during the war, his group visited St. Peters Cathedral and had an audience with Pope Pius the XII. After the war ended, he was discharged on Christmas Eve of 1945, he was then able to arrive at home, unannounced, on Christmas Day of ’45. In the late 1940’s, Mr. Williams began work with the U.S. Postal service in Quitman and drove postal routes for 37 years until his retirement in 1985. Most of that time he drove the same route. After retiring from the USPS, he worked at a local garage for several years before retiring again in the early 1990’s. This time to “do what I wanna do!” Which included gardening and working around the house. Mr. Williams was a man of few words, but he loved his family. He was devoted to his wife, children and especially the grand kids, attending their events, where he loved their sporting events. He was a member of the Primitive Baptist Church in Quitman and served there as a Deacon, a Sunday School teacher and as a song leader.

Survivors include his wife of 67 years, Myrtle W. Williams, of Valdosta, his daughter and son in law, Cynthia & Raymond Conner of Valdosta, and a son and daughter in law, Henry A. “Andy” & Rae Williams of Tucson, AZ; four grandchildren, Austin (& Gail) Conner of Davenport, FL, Charles “Chad” Conner of Tigard, OR, Ellen Conner and fiancée Alex Smith of Sheffield, UK, and Jonathan Williams of Massachusetts; and one great grandchild, Jax Conner of Portland, OR. He is preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Annie Mae Reid.

A graveside service will be held for Mr. Williams at Columbia Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery at 2 p.m. Wednesday, February 13, 2019. Elder Don Gilbert and Elder Thad Marshall will officiate. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from Noon until 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Flowers will be accepted or donations may be made to the Dasher Heart Center at South Georgia Medical Center. Condolences may be conveyed to the family on the obituary page of www.mclanecares.com Carson McLane Funeral Home