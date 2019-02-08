//Gloria Jean Kauchak

Share with friends













Gloria Jean (Jeannie) Kauchak, 68, of Valdosta, passed away on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 in Tallahassee, FL. Jeannie was born in Key West, FL on February 26, 1950 to Nina Moore and the late Robert Moore. Jeannie worked as a nurse for 40 years in different hospitals in Virginia and lived in Valdosta for the past three years.

Jeannie is survived by her son Caleb Kauchak, of Virginia Beach, VA; her mother Nina Moore, of Valdosta, GA; her sister Barbara Christian, of Valdosta, GA; her brother Robert L. Moore Jr. (Connie), of Birmingham, AL; her nephew Micah Christian, of Valdosta, GA; her nieces Caroline and Rachel Moore, of Birmingham AL, Lorrie Sears, Melissa Bennett (Cary), both of Valdosta, GA, Megan Luke (Chris), of San Antonio, TX, and Molly Gervacio (Josh), of Valdosta, GA; her great nephews Cameron Bennett, Joseph and Isaac Gervacio, all of Valdosta, GA. Jeannie was preceded in death by her father and sister Pam Sears.

A memorial service will be held at Morningside Baptist Church on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. The family will receive friends before the service at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Morningside Baptist Church Building Fund. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane.