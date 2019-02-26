//Elizabeth MacRae Efird Tillman

Share with friends













Elizabeth “Betty” MacRae Efird Tillman, 90, of Valdosta, died on Friday, February 22, 2019 at Fellowship Home. She was born on July 28, 1928 in Atlanta, Georgia to the late Milton Otho and Catharine MacRae Efird. She was a homemaker and a life-long, active member of the First Presbyterian Church. Betty enjoyed travel, card games, and teaching her grandchildren to swim and play games. Her enthusiasm was contagious and will be missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by four daughters and three sons-in-law, Cathy and David Ladner of Cumming, Georgia, Marianne and Jimmy DeVane of Mandeville, Louisiana, Judy Long of Atlanta and Carol and Don Brotherton of Valdosta; grandchildren and their spouses, Becky and Aaron Saylor of Smyrna, Georgia, Debbie and Chris O’Donnell of Atlanta, Christy Vaccaro of Hammond, Louisiana, Whitney and Greg Costin of Moultrie, Elizabeth and Paul Miller of Mandeville, Louisiana, Natalie and Jerry Morgan of Tucson, Arizona, and Wesley and Morgan Long of Atlanta; 10 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Josie Thomas of Fayetteville, Georgia and Mary George of Columbia, South Carolina. She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Tillman.

A hymn sing celebration will be held for Betty Tillman on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Presbyterian Church, Fellowship Home, or the Salvation Army. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane.