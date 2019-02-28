Share with friends













Elizabeth Green Biles, 86, of Valdosta died Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Langdale Place. She was born in Valdosta on April 15, 1932 to the late George Venable and Gladys Irma McCranie Green and was a lifelong resident of Valdosta. Mrs. Biles was a member and a faithful steward of Bemiss United Methodist Church. She had a servant’s heart and a prayer warrior. Mrs. Biles enjoyed cooking, gardening and had blessed many people in Valdosta with her flowers and delicious meals served on the massive oak table that was the centerpiece of her home.

Survivors include her husband of 68 years, James H. Biles of Valdosta; three sons and daughters in law, Jim and Tricia Biles of Atlanta, George and Vicky Biles of Valdosta, Mike and Wyllane Biles of Dasher; three daughters and sons in law, Elizabeth and Mason Barfield of Hahira, Mary Anne and John Masler of Senoia, Cathy and Carl Parker of Baxley; her grandchildren, Rick and Tammy Biles, Matt and Amber Biles, Marshal and Tammy Biles,Tommy Biles, Josh and Heather Barfield, Ryan Barfield, Jesse and Emily Barfield, Brent and Lisa Biles, Charles and Brandelyn House, Travis and Natalee Biles, Justin Masler, Sara Masler, Caitlyn Masler, Elena Masler, Angelina Masler, Kyle Parker, Collin Parker, Kendal Parker, Cara Parker and 14-great grandchildren; two sisters and a brother in law, Gladys Stewart of Valdosta, Rosalie and Danny Morris of Nashville, TN; numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a brother in law, Norwood Stewart.

Funeral services will be held at 10 am, Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Bemiss United Methodist Church with Rev. Bob Ellis officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday, March 1, 2018 from 5-7pm at the Carson McLane Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Gideons International, P.O. Box 4131, Valdosta, GA 31604-4131. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane Funeral Home.