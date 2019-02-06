Share with friends













Douglas Kendall Ethridge, 87, of Valdosta, died on Friday, February 1, 2019, at South Georgia Medical Center. After a lengthy illness. Born in Brooks County, on January 27, 1932, he was the son of the late Willard K. Ethridge and the late Mildred Sauls Ethridge. A veteran of the U.S. Army, Mr. Ethridge served during the Korean Conflict. He worked as a self employed carpenter. Mr. Ethridge was preceded in death by his wife, Willie Arneita Hutchinson Ethridge.

Survivors include his sons, Douglas Michael Ethridge, James K. Ethridge of Valdosta, his daughter, Ruth Elaine Shelton of Moultrie, four grandchildren, six great grandchildren; brothers, Wayne Ethridge of Jacksonville, Florida, Rexall Ethridge of Valdosta, a sister, Naomi Kinsey of Mableton; a number of nieces and nephews.

Graveside services and burial at Carter Cemetery were held on Monday, January 4, 2019, at 12:00 p.m. noon. Reverend Mark Addington officiated. Condolences may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane Funeral Home is serving the family.