The Celebration of Life for the late Ms. Daisy Mae Thomas will be Saturday, February 9, 2019, 11:00 a.m., First Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, 517 N. Oak St., Valdosta.

Interment, Pineview Cemetery, Morven.

Public viewing, Friday, February 8, 2019, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Godfrey Funeral Home.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.godfreyfuneralhome.net.

Personal and professional services provided by Godfrey Funeral Home, LLC.