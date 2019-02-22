Share with friends













Annie Pearl Gandy, 88 years old, departed this life on February 15, 2019, in Valdosta, Georgia. Annie Pearl was born to the late Charlie Johnson and Leola Marshall Johnson on May 28, 1930, in Lowndes County, Georgia. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Mae Nora Dixon and Annie Ruth Mayfield; her brother, Samuel Johnson, and her brother-in-law, James Dixon.

Annie Pearl was educated in the Lowndes County and Valdosta City School systems and later earned a Bachelor of Science Degree from Paine College in Augusta, Georgia. She continued her education at Fort Valley College in Fort Valley, Georgia. Annie Pearl was a school teacher in the Valdosta City School System for 34 years. She was also a member of the Bunche Street Bunch.

Annie Pearl became a Christian at an early age and was baptized at Concord Baptist Church in Lake Park, Georgia. Later, she was an active member of the St. James Missionary Baptist Church in Valdosta, Georgia and was also a member of the senior choir.

Annie Pearl is survived by her daughter: Carla Gandy; stepson: Samuel (Elsie) Napier; five nephews: Samuel Davis, Charles Johnson, Alvin (Wilma) Johnson, Keith Johnson, and Wayne Dixon; four nieces: Beverly Dixon, Ruthie (Jerome) Sirmans, Valica Sampson, and Bethany (John) Phillips; sister-in-law: Tillie Mae Johnson; great nieces and nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.

The celebration of life will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at St. James Missionary Baptist Church. Rev. Charles Carr, pastor, Dr. William C. Morgan, officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday, February 22 from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. at the funeral home.



