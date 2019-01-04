Share with friends













Wanda Faye Gay, 67, of Valdosta died Wednesday, January 2, 2019 at her home. She was born on March 24, 1951 to the late Roy Felton and Bernice Brooks Moore. She was an active member of Calvary Baptist Church and a LPN with Big Bend Hospice. Mrs. Gay loved camping, fishing and spending time in the mountains and with her grandchildren.

Survivors include her husband, Steve Gay of Valdosta; her children and their spouses, Tim and Jeannie Morris of Tifton, Gary and Jessica Moore of Valdosta, Sandy and Wayne Hamby of Savannah; her grandchildren, Austin Morris, Laklin Morris, Gage Morris, Ethan Morris, Madison Moore, Haley Moore, Phillip Hamby, Taylor Hamby, Colton Hamby, Sarah Gay, Colt Gay, Anna Arnold; her stepsons, Shaun Gay, Steven Gay both of Valdosta; 6-great grandchildren; her brothers and sisters in law, Steve and Angela Moore, Mike and Jean Moore all of Tifton, her sisters and brother in law, Toni Moore Gann, Amelia Moore Gann and Todd Gann all of Tifton; her sister in law, Joyce Moore of Leesburg. She was preceded in death by a brother, Larry Wayne Moore.

Funeral services will be held at 11am, Friday, January 4, 2019 at the Calvary Baptist Church in Lake Park with Rev. Robbie Harrington officiating. Burial will follow in the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Echols County. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 6-8pm at the McLane Lakewood Funeral Home. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. McLane Lakewood Funeral Home.

