January 2, 2019

Viola Freelove Halton Baker, 94, Valdosta,departed this walk of life on December 25, 2018. Home Going Service, Sunday at 2:00 P.M. at Union Cathedral. Interment, Joe Howell Cemetery. -Harrington Funeral Home.

