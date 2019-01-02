ObituariesJanuary 2, 2019 Viola Freelove Halton Baker Share with friends Viola Freelove Halton Baker, 94, Valdosta,departed this walk of life on December 25, 2018. Home Going Service, Sunday at 2:00 P.M. at Union Cathedral. Interment, Joe Howell Cemetery. -Harrington Funeral Home. Related posts Peter Alvin FlintroyalEddie James Brandon Sr.Mary Louise EmrichGloria Jean MillerSarah C. Price PotterIra Palmer Lumley, Jr.Russell G. Bunting, IVAriel Rachel BarnesEmily Elizabeth ParramoreDoris Barron Black