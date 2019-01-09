Share with friends













Valerie Brenda Spainhour, 77, Valdosta resident for 11 years, died on Saturday, January 5, 2019, at South Georgia Medical Center. Born in Linfield, England, on September 26, 1941, Mrs. Spainhour, was the daughter of the late Charles William Field and Emma Hilda Mae Edmonds Field. She was a member of the Church of England. Married 29 years to her loving husband Virgil, she loved her children and granddaughter. A retired seamstress, Valerie had worked at “Soffie” while living in North Carolina. Her passion was sewing, and she enjoyed decorating, loved flowers and going shopping. She adored her pets.

Survivors include her husband, Virgil M. Spainhour of Valdosta; her children, Tanya (Dean) Elliot of England, Spencer Hale of California; granddaughter, Hope Elliott of England; sister, Pauline (Cees) Branson of Holland; several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother and three sisters.

Mrs. Spainhour will be cremated with services held at a later date. Condolences may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. McLane Funeral and Cremation Services.